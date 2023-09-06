Land Survey Equipment Market Size Growth Opportunities Industry Trends and Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- The Land Survey Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



The Land Survey Equipment Industry is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of land survey equipment in construction, mining, oil & gas, renewable energy, utilities, forestry, scientific & geological research, disaster management, precision farming and transportation for various applications like inspection, monitoring, volumetric calculations and layout points.



The growth in demand for land survey equipment during the last decade has led to the requirement of skilled manpower qualified to operate this equipment. Manpower development is critical to further developing a solid, efficient, and balanced industrial base.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261922059



UAV to Lead the Land Survey Equipment Market by Hardware Solutions During the Forecast Period



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in commercial as well as defense sectors.



Commercial UAVs are used for varied applications such as mapping, surveying, aerial imagery, and aerial photogrammetry, among others. The capabilities of UAVs in providing a wide range of platforms for potential applications in the civil & commercial sectors have led to enormous developments, and significant R&D investments in UAVs have led to widened UAV applicability in mining, 3D mapping, and oil & gas sectors, among others.



Technical Services to Command the Land Survey Equipment Market by Services During the Forecast Period



Technical services include all the services related to surveying. Most leading players in the global market take contracts for surveying various projects.



Under the contract, experts from the company do the surveying using the survey equipment. Technical services are used across all industries. The advantage of using technical services is that instead of buying the survey equipment and hiring the person who can operate this equipment, the manufacturing company with experts does the complete survey for the project.



The Desktop Application Used in Land Survey Equipment to Command the Market by Software During the Forecast Period



Desktop applications are mainly used for gathering, analyzing, processing, and storing the data collected by the land survey equipment.



Desktop applications play an important role in planning construction projects. They gather data from devices like GNSS, UAVs, and theodolites and use it to generate the inspection results, which helps in planning the project.



The Asia Pacific Market is Projected to Contribute the Largest Share



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of 37.65% of the market in 2021. The market in Asia pacific is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period.