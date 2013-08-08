An Indie Film Looking to Tackle Serious Social Issues

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- In today’s modern world, there are a lot of often unaddressed and controversial issues, a couple of which are immigration and the heavy use and distribution of illegal substances, or drugs.



Land of Dreams is an independent movie that is now entering post production that follows the story of two young people, Eric and Kyla.



Eric was brought to America as a child. Now as an adult he faces deportation and due to the living conditions he will have to now endure opts to take his own life.



Kyla on the other hand is a natural American citizen who is afforded a mass amount of opportunities yet decides to squander them all, which eventually leads her to become addicted to drugs.



“With this short film, we are trying to raise awareness about our current flawed immigration system, and how it sometimes destroys the lives of innocent people whom otherwise would have been a great asset to this country.



The film also deals with another social issue that is welfare and drug abuse. The story of the main character, Eric, is juxtaposed with that of Kyla. While Eric is planning taking his own life due to the fact that he is being deported from the country [that] he calls home, Kyla is abusing a social program designed to help needy citizens in order to bankroll her drug addiction. One character is dying for lacking of what the other takes for granted”.



The film has already been shot and is looking to raise funds to complete editing and post production. Their goal is $2000.



You can visit the Land of Dreams IndieGoGo here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/land-of-dreams-post-production



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