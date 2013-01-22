Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) was announced concerning whether certain Landauer officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Landauerofficers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval to hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Landauer, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Landauer’s shareholders vote to approve a non-binding advisory vote to approve executive compensation.



Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $120.46 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $152.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



However its Net Income declined from $24.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $19.27 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



NYSE:LDR shares closed on Jan 17, 2013 at $63.27 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Landauer, Inc. (NYSE:LDR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com