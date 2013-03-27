Landing Gears Market to Reach 4.1 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 4.8%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Landing Gears Market (Commercial Aircraft), (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft) (2013 - 2018)", authored by MarketsandMarkets, the total Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Systems market is expected to reach $4,095.8 Million by 2018 with a CAGR of 4.8%.



Landing Gears Market (Commercial Aircraft) is based on the data collected and researched; with the help of primary sources and secondary sources. The report covers the revenues and landing gear systems installed on various types of aircraft models.



Aircraft Landing gear systems is an extremely complex system and is the interface of aircraft to ground and allows it to taxi, take-off and land. An aircraft landing gear is designed to absorb the shock during landings when the aircraft touches the ground. A commercial aircraft has a nose and main landing gear; these system components include brakes, shock absorber, retraction mechanism, wheels & tires, actuators, hydraulic systems and so on.



The estimated revenue for aircraft landing gear market has increased from $3,242.1 million in 2013 to $4,095.8 million in 2018 globally. The CAGR of 2013 to 2018 can be estimated to be 4.8%. The revenues for aircraft landing gear systems market show an increase over the forecasted period, as a result increase in aircraft orders and air traffic will drive the landing gears market.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Landing Gears Market (Commercial Aircraft) based on:



Very large aircrafts

Wide Body aircrafts

Narrow Body aircrafts

Main Landing Gear

Nose Landing Gear

Aircraft Models



The report includes discussion on key high growth markets, thereby marketing the growth trend in the Aircraft landing gear systems market.



