Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Landlord Vision Ltd (United Kingdom), Tactile Limited (United Kingdom), Kaptur (United Kingdom), Ziroom (China), Mofang Gongyu (China), Qingke (China), Boachsoft (Ghana), Renting Well (United States).



Scope of the Report of Landlord and Renter Platform

The global landlord & rental software market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand for automated management in real estate & rental operations and rising adoption of cloud-based landlord & rental solutions in the real estate industry are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (On Premise, Cloud Based), Application (Tenant Management, Property Management, Direct Debit Collection, Full Acounting, Bank Reconciliation, Tax Management, Comprehensive Reports, Legal Documents, Email Alerts, Tenant Module, Mortgage Compliance, Others), End Users (Personal Users, Enterprise Users {SMEs and Large Enterprise}), Industry Verticals (Commercial Sector, Residential Sector, Others)



Market Drivers:

The Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Landlord & Rental Solutions

Rising Demand for Automated Management in Real Estate & Rental Operations



Market Trends:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Landlord & Rental Solutions



Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Challenges:

Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Landlord and Renter Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Landlord and Renter Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Landlord and Renter Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Landlord and Renter Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Landlord and Renter Platform Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Landlord and Renter Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Landlord and Renter Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



