AXA S.A. (France), Allianz SE (Germany), NRMA Insurance (Australia), QBE Insurance (Australia), Travelers Insurance (United States), AAMI (United States), GEICO (United States), Halifax (United Kingdom), State Farm (United States), Safeco (United States), Westpac (Australia), Swinton Insurance (United Kingdom), Aviva Plc (United Kingdom), Cardinal Health (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), New York Life Insurance (United States), Swiss Reinsurance (Switzerland)



Landlord insurance is a policy for someone who rents out a home they own. This type of insurance includes property and liability protection. Both coverages are intended to help protect the landlord, from financial losses. Landlord insurance usually includes buildings and contents insurance, but can also include landlord-specific covers such as property owners' liability, loss of rent, and tenant default insurance.



by Type (Landlord liability insurance, Landlord buildings insurance, Landlord contents insurance, Loss of rent insurance, Tenant default insurance, Accidental damage insurance, Alternative accommodation insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Legal expenses insurance), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



- Use of Mobile Technology and Applications

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies

- Need for Landlord Insurance for Protection from the Loss that may Result from Damages to a Rental Property Due to Fire, Break-in, Severe Weather and More

- The Flexibility of Managing an Investment



- Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



Geographically Global Landlord Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Landlord Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Landlord Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Landlord Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Landlord Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Landlord Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Landlord Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



