Landlord Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth: Halifax, Safeco, AXA

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Landlord Insurance Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Landlord Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Landlord Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Landlord insurance is a policy for someone who rents out a home they own. This type of insurance includes property and liability protection. Both coverages are intended to help protect the landlord, from financial losses. Landlord insurance usually includes buildings and contents insurance, but can also include landlord-specific covers such as property owners' liability, loss of rent, and tenant default insurance.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are AXA S.A. (France), Allianz SE (Germany), NRMA Insurance (Australia), QBE Insurance (Australia), Travelers Insurance (United States), AAMI (United States), GEICO (United States), Halifax (United Kingdom), State Farm (United States), Safeco (United States), Westpac (Australia), Swinton Insurance (United Kingdom), Aviva Plc (United Kingdom), Cardinal Health (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), New York Life Insurance (United States) and Swiss Reinsurance (Switzerland). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Meiji Life Insurance (Japan), Aetna (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan) and Aegon Life Insurance Company (India).



Market Drivers

- Need for Landlord Insurance for Protection from the Loss that may Result from Damages to a Rental Property Due to Fire, Break-in, Severe Weather and More

- The Flexibility of Managing an Investment



Market Trend

- Use of Mobile Technology and Applications

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies



Restraints

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulation Relating to Insurance Policies



Opportunities

- Rise in Awareness Among Consumer-Related to Landlord Insurance And Its Benefits

- Potential Growth Opportunity in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



The Landlord Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Landlord liability insurance, Landlord buildings insurance, Landlord contents insurance, Loss of rent insurance, Tenant default insurance, Accidental damage insurance, Alternative accommodation insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Legal expenses insurance), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



Landlord Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Landlord Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Landlord Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Landlord Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Landlord Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



