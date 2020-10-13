Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Landlord Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Landlord Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Landlord Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AXA S.A. (France), Allianz SE (Germany), NRMA Insurance (Australia), QBE Insurance (Australia), Travelers Insurance (United States), AAMI (United States), GEICO (United States), Halifax (United Kingdom), State Farm (United States), Safeco (United States), Westpac (Australia), Swinton Insurance (United Kingdom), Aviva Plc (United Kingdom), Cardinal Health (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Prudential Financial (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), New York Life Insurance (United States) and Swiss Reinsurance (Switzerland).



Landlord insurance is a policy for someone who rents out a home they own. This type of insurance includes property and liability protection. Both coverages are intended to help protect the landlord, from financial losses. Landlord insurance usually includes buildings and contents insurance, but can also include landlord-specific covers such as property owners' liability, loss of rent, and tenant default insurance.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Landlord Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- Use of Mobile Technology and Applications

- Development of New Offers and Schemes by Insurance Companies



Restraints

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulation Relating to Insurance Policies



Opportunities

- Rise in Awareness Among Consumer-Related to Landlord Insurance And Its Benefits

- Potential Growth Opportunity in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Longer Time for Claim Reimbursement



The Global Landlord Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Landlord liability insurance, Landlord buildings insurance, Landlord contents insurance, Loss of rent insurance, Tenant default insurance, Accidental damage insurance, Alternative accommodation insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Unoccupied property insurance, Legal expenses insurance), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Time Period (Life Insurance, Term Insurance), Provider (Private, Public)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Landlord Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Landlord Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Landlord Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



