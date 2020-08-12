Landmark Recovery Explores the Science of Opioid Addiction on VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "The Science of Opioid Addiction", with host, Zach Crouch, and guests Dr. Aaron Weiner and Amanda Villaveces. The episode played live on August 11th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Dr. Aaron Weiner and Amanda Villaveces. Dr. Weiner is an addiction treatment specialist who nationally speaks on the topic of addiction. He explains how quickly using medically prescribed opioids can turn in to an addiction. Amanda Villaveces serves as a licensed marriage and family therapist in Louisville, KY. Amanda explains the relationship between mental health and substance use and how it can be experienced in different ways by men and women.



