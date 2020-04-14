Landmark Recovery Releases New Podcast Episode, "Understanding Your Drinking" on VoiceAmerica Talk Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced Landmark Recovery's newest podcast episode, "Understanding Your Drinking". In this show, Zach Crouch interviews Dr. Fred Muench, and Dr. Theodora Saddoris as they discuss tips on how to identify and then change negative drinking habits. The episode played on VoiceAmerica.com on April 9th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/122937/understanding-your-drinking. In this episode we're joined by Fred Muench and Theodora (Teddy) Saddoris. Fred, President of the Center on Addiction and the Partnership for Drug Free Kids, starts off the discussion with proof that short term text intervention has had a positive effect on changing an individual's drinking habits. He also explains how TAMMI, Text Assessment and Mobile Messaging Intervention, works and who will best receive help from this program. Teddy joins us next on the topic of family ties to addiction to discuss the science behind addiction. Join us as she explains the discovery of an "alcoholism gene."



About Dr. Fred Muench:

Dr. Muench is currently the President of Center on Addiction which is a nonprofit that provides families struggling with substance abuse the help they need. Due to his degree in clinical psychology he has extensive knowledge on substance use disorder. He is also a leader in leveraging digital platforms which allows him to help those experiencing addiction to have a better outcome. Before his current career he served as a primary clinical and operational development lead through the Partnership for Drug Free Kid's toll-free Helpline and recently helped with the developing of Northwell Health's beta Digital Alcohol Reduction Coaching Platform.



About Dr. Theodora Saddoris:

Dr. Saddoris currently serves as a board-certified specialist in Addiction Medicine through the American Board of Preventive Medicine and she also helps with the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Since the start of her career she has been providing addiction treatment in Columbus, Indiana. She provides the public with free weekly therapy sessions so that she can help find them recovery housing options. Teddy is currently working on writing a book about addiction recovery and is joining us today to discuss the family ties behind alcoholism.



