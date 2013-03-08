Landon Technologies Announces Their Managed IT Services Atlanta for All Clients in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Landon Technologies LLC announces that because of their flexible pricing and innovative technological configuration capabilities, their clients have now started developing a preference for their managed IT services. The rapid service assistance and the value that they provide have been the key behind the continued demand of their Managed IT Services Atlanta, which the company accepts happily. “A number of organizations in and around Atlanta have now realized the benefits of managed IT services and now they rely upon our rapid deployment”, reveals one of the company executives. He further states, “Organizations have understood how we can help them to reduce their IT infrastructure investment and thus keep their total cost of ownership to a manageable extent.”



The company reveals that deployment of Managed IT Services is a global trend now where companies try to eliminate the risks of poor performance of their IT infrastructure by entrusting it with a reliable company. According to them, in Atlanta, a number of companies have implemented their Managed IT Services Atlanta which has improved their functional efficiency and thus ensure them a peace of mind. They are claiming to provide the best testing and development environments by leveraging the latest technologies. The company provides a complete range of hardware and software management and organization services that help their clients to optimize their performance and gain the maximum efficiency from their existing infrastructure.



Speaking about the growth of their managed IT services vertical, the CEO of Landon Technologies maintains, “In the last 12 months, we have seen an unexpected growth in our managed services business. We have emerged as a fast growing managed IT service provider in Atlanta and have been adding at least a dozen of customers every month. We are very much sure to double this growth in 2013, as more companies are now realizing the importance of managed IT services.”



In recent times, most companies have felt the need of optimizing the performance of their IT infrastructure in order to serve their customers in the most professional manner. Due to this, the need for the managed IT service provider has become more evident now. If you too want to avail the Managed IT Services Atlanta, you can learn more about their services by visiting the link http://www.landon-technologies.com/atlanta-managed-it-services-atlanta-ga/.



