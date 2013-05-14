Landscape Architect VistaPro Offers Free Consultations for Spring and Summer Seasons

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- With springtime bristling and summertime just around the corner, VistaPro Landscape & Design, an Annapolis landscaping company, is in the “thick” of the outdoor beautification work season. Per announcement today, the company is offering free consultations, now, throughout the spring and summer seasons. VistaPro beautifies the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia areas, and all free consultations include a comprehensive site evaluation, with proposal submission to follow.



Committed to creating “perfectly executed grounds and gardens,” VistaPro offers a range of landscape and design services to enhance both residential and large-property outdoor living spaces:



- Landscape Design, to include specialty inlays, brick pavers, ponds and water features, fire pits, lighting design, lighting installation, and more

- Custom Pools, Spas, to include natural, formal and stone masonry designs, saltwater pools, waterfalls, slides, jump rocks, and more

- Full-Service Maintenance, to include seasonal cleanups, weeding, edging, mowing, mulching and more



Pricing proposals and project completion time will vary. Consultation customers are asked to provide a copy of the plat/site plan and any pictures or other inspiration examples at time of evaluation.



As a longtime landscaping specialist, VistaPro is the recipient of many rave reviews. Gayle Pegg could hardly contain her enthusiasm, writing that her landscape “[Is] more beautiful than we ever dreamed!” And customers John and Susie write, “[We] are absolutely delighted with the garden [and] greatly impressed with the artistry [and] layout.”



Vista Pro is licensed, insured and a member of the Better Business Bureau.



Customers can schedule their free consultations in one of several ways, including live chat, e-mail or phone at (410) 934 - 4241.



To learn more about landscape architecture, or to schedule a free consultation, visit the VistaPro website: http://www.vistaprolandscape.com/



About VistaPro

VistaPro is a full-service, design-build landscaping company, specializing in providing custom landscaping services to transform ordinary exterior areas into breathtaking outdoor living spaces. VistPro comprehensive array of services encompass all phases of design and installation, as well as full service maintenance for residential and large properties. VistaPro is also an Easton Maryland landscaper .