Mulch By Us Newest Landscape and Design Co. in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- One of Fredericksburg’s oldest and most reliable asphalt companies is expanding in the Fredericksburg area. Driveways by Us will be opening a subsidiary company, Mulch by Us, as of September 1st. Driveways by Us owner Michael Edgerton says the expansion is a natural fit for the business he currently operates. Driveways by Us is an asphalt paving/repaving, sealing and repair asphalt company that has been in business for almost 30 years. Driveways by Us works both commercial and residential accounts and now will have the capability of being a one stop shop when it comes to not only your asphalt paving needs but any exterior upgrades you might need as well. Mulch by Us will service any landscaping or decorative plans you may have.



They inventory bulk stone, decorative stone, gravel, top soil, sand and virtually any type of style and color mulch you might need. If your needs are big or small, Mulch by Us can take care of them. With both small and commercial loaders they can take care of loading everything from your pickup to a full size trailer with whatever your need may be. Mulch by Us can also deliver to your business or residential location if you don’t have the capacity to pick it up.



Mulch by Us is located at 8325 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, Va. 22407. Call Michael or Andy Edgerton at 540-371-3712 or 1-800-Asphalt for your landscaping needs today or just drop by and browse our new location Monday thru Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday by appointment.