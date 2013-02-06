Landscape Photographer Destin Sparks Announces Sell out of His Limited Edition Print 'Azure'

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Destin Sparks, a multiple award-winning international landscape photographer, recently sold the last print of one of his limited edition photographs. Titled “Azure,” the photo is a breathtakingly beautiful shot of Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands in Australia. Many movies have been shot at the scenic location over the years, including “Fools Gold,” and the area has been listed as one of the Top 10 beaches in the world.



At just 26 years of age, Destin has already achieved worldwide fame and a wide variety of accolades for his work, much of which focuses on capturing the natural beauty of the Australian Landscape. A page is devoted to his landscape photography on Wikipedia, and he has had his work published in National Geographic. Destin’s long list of accomplishments has caught the eye of other photographers, and has earned him respect from art investors across the globe.



When asked about his career and the success he achieved with the recent “Azure” sell out, Destin replied, “I’m just getting warmed up.”



As Destin explained, one of the things that sets him and his panoramic photography apart from the competition is his commitment to creating natural photos that are not manipulated or altered through the use of Photoshop.



“I use a range of equipment from various manufacturers,” Destin explained, adding that he prefers the natural look and feel that film produces, and very rarely handles a digital camera.



“I’m not biased towards Canon, Nikon or Fuji cameras, and I truly appreciate each of their strengths. I do prefer Gitzo Tripods and Lee Neutral Density filters when I’m capturing the elegant beauty of the world around us.”



As Sparks put it, being a photographer is more than just a career—it is his passion.



“I really feel as if I’ve found my true calling. I am grateful that my work is being noticed and appreciated by investors from around the world, and I look forward to doing this for decades to come.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Destin and his work can find him on Google, subscribe to his newsletter, and follow him on Facebook and Google+. It is probably just a matter of time before the young artistic photographer surpasses his already-notable list of accolades and achievements.



About Destin Sparks

Destin Sparks is renowned and award-winning landscape photographer who uses an outdated film camera to produce stunning limited edition prints. Sparks specializes in landscape photography, including breathtaking shots of Australian scenery. All of Sparks’ photos are created completely naturally, and without the use of Photoshop, color filters or manipulation. For more information, please visit http://www.destinsparks.com