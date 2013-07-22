Landscape Photographer Supports the Kelowna Gospel Mission

Kelowna, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The legendary radio and TV broadcaster Brian Arnold started his photography journey at a very young age. But it wasn't until early this year that the first compilation of his work was released



Brian has spent several years with his wife Margaret driving around the Okanagan capturing the beauty of British Columbia in every landscape. Every season is a delight to capture nature at its best in the Okanagan with the snowy glaciers in the winter, endless rolling hills of wild spring flowers, gleaming turquoise lakes in the summer and unforgettable autumn colours.



Brian's photography has been featured several times on BCTV's Weather Window as well as a three page featurette in the June 2005 Okanagan Life magazine. In addition to being a published nature photographer, Brian is an accomplished video producer.



The renown photographer Brian Arnold recently launched a new eStore to make his landscape photography available for sale as stock photos and framed prints and help his community. All proceeds go to The Kelowna Gospel Mission, helping street kids and the homeless for 75 years. We encourage all readers to donate today and receive an exclusive stock photo of their choice.



About Brian Arnold Imaging

Brian Arnold Imaging is a member of the DeviantArt.com and FineArtAmerica.com communities. Museum quality print-on-demand services are available in both locations, choose from a variety of frames, supports and sizes to compliment your favourite piece. Enjoy fine art prints with express shipping starting from $20 while helping a good cause. Kelowna's Gospel Mission provides comprehensive counselling, employment and independence training, and affordable transitional housing to end homelessness.



Media Contact

Address:

4519 Eldorado Court,

Kelowna, BC

V1W1G4

Brian Arnold

Email: brianarnold@shaw.ca

Brian Arnold Imaging

Phone: 250-764-4818

http://www.brianarnoldimaging.com