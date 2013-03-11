Landscape Photography Shop Opens Online Studio

Falls Church, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Landscape Photography Shop (http://landscapephotographyshop.com) announces the opening of its online photography studio, featuring large three panel triptych photographs. According to spokesperson Matthew Sullivan, it's been a labor of love. "We wanted to bring the splendor of nature to the homes and businesses of the area and feel we've found just the right format."



The three panel triptych photography format allows a collection of same-sized photographs to easily be displayed on walls, making a bold statement for viewers. Sullivan Says, "Many people take tons of gorgeous nature photography shots and sunset scenes when they're on vacations, but often times, large landscape photography prints can look a bit overpowering in a room and finding a frame that works is an art form unto its self. What we found out, for us, is that large triptych photographs worked best. With one large picture being broken up into three panels with a small space between each, the photograph takes on more of a collection effect. You get the full effect of the photograph, but it tends to soften the picture a bit and bring the room together, instead of being over powering."



The panels are frameless and laminated for long lasting protection and easy cleaning, says Sullivan. "All of our pictures are made in 20×20 inch panels, but they can be ordered in other sizes as well. What we have on the website is what we have in stock at the moment, but if you are interested in a different size, we can certainly make it for you. Whether you're looking for a beach scene, New York City skyline, bridge scene or cityscape, we've got something for every taste, home or business. Many customers feel our pictures recapture their honeymoon, open up their rooms or give them a view to another world. We're just excited that they're excited. Our excellent printing methods are unique in their quality, durability, and vibrancy. Additionally, we print digitally onto vinyl, and mount onto MDF fiberboard."



Many consumers express unease about buying artwork online, but Sullivan puts their fears to rest, saying, "We offer a full refund and we’ll pay for return shipping if you are in any way unsatisfied with your purchase. We realize that purchasing art is not easy to do online, and we will gladly accept a return or exchange within 60 days of purchase."



About Landscape Photography Shop

Landscape Photography Shop’s Goal is to bring the beauty of the world into homes in an elegant, unique and affordable format. All of the fine art photography products are manufactured in the USA by the Photo artists at Elementem Photography. Landscape Photography Shop is an official Distributor of Elementem Photography Products.