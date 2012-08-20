Landscaping Chicago Company Hursthouse Inc's VP of Operations Jeff True Has New Role With the ILCA

Bolingbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Jeff True, Vice President of Operations at Hursthouse, Inc., a landscape architect and contractor firm based in the Chicago area, recently took on a notable additional responsibility.



True is now the Secretary/Treasurer on the Executive Board for the Illinois Landscape Contractor Association. ILCA, as it is commonly referred to, is made up of about 900 companies that form a trade association that works to better the industry. Prior to his new position, True had been on the Board of Directors for the ILCA.



As True noted, the ILCA is one of the largest “green” industry associations in the country and it works very hard to provide educational opportunities as well as trade shows, social events and staying on top of legislative issues that affect the industry’s business and clientele.



True’s new role is one of many ways that the landscaping Chicago area Hursthouse Inc. strives to be one of the most successful and well-rounded firms of its kind. True firmly believes that the home and garden are some of the greatest treasures in life. Using his skills as a designer, engineer, manager and planter, True will bring a vast amount of knowledge in several diverse areas to his new position.



True’s commitment to excellence is part of what sets Hursthouse aside from other landscape architect and contracting companies. From the day it opened for business in 1990, the landscape design Chicago firm has had one key goal in mind: putting people first.



“At Hursthouse, we want every element of your outdoor environment to be perfect,” an article on the Chicago landscape architects website noted, adding that while each landscape solution is unique, the way the firm gets there is always the same—through its six-step Landscape Fulfillment Process.



“The Landscape Fulfillment Process is a proven, systematic approach that helps us create a shared vision of your project...and then do everything needed to ensure its success. We continually collaborate with you about what’s next, so there are never any surprises.”



For homeowners who are looking for one-of-a kind landscaping Naperville IL area Hursthouse Inc. takes the time to understand what is important to each and every client. By connecting their clients’ lifestyles and values to their outdoor environment, each member of the Hursthouse team helps people enjoy their landscape as “More than just a View™.”





Hursthouse Inc. is a landscape architect and contractor firm that is located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The company specializes in creating extraordinary outdoor environments that both enhance and reflect people’s lives. The firm’s culture is based on vision, integrity and performance, as well as providing the best customer service in the industry. For more information, please visit http://hursthouse.com