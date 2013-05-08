LandStruck.com Sees Demand for High Quality Land in Tennessee Soar

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Tennessee is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful states in the union. It is known for having incredible natural beauty, a pleasant climate, and land that is particularly amenable to agriculture of all kinds. It is no surprise that good land in Tennessee, although abundant, is also highly prized.



One Tennessee land related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is LandStruck.com, a site that specializes in selling prime packages of land in Tennessee. They have a substantial reputation as one of the best sellers of land in the state. In recent times they have experienced a surge in demand for the land they have for sale.



The site’s structure makes it incredibly easy to find the right piece of land for any purpose. The pieces of land for sale are arranged on a map, and the visitor can mouse over the icons to find more detail about the land and view a photograph. The site has many different types of land for sale, including land with water, land on county roads, and working farms that are ready for a new owner. LandStruck.com even sells unusual pieces of land such as caves with genuine Native American archeological significance. Land is available at a wide range of prices, and there is a significant amount of cheap land for sale as well as larger, more expensive tracts.



A spokesperson for the website said: “There’s been a huge surge of interest in land in Tennessee, from people both within and outside the state. We’ve received a lot of inquiries from many different people recently. We think this is down to several different factors. Firstly, the word is starting to get out about how great value many pieces of land for sale in Tennessee are. It really is one state where a large proportion of the land is significantly undervalued. Wise investors are getting involved at this stage in the game because it looks like prices will go up significantly in the next few years. We are also seeing people from urban areas decide to move to the country in record numbers. Some of our customers are people looking to retire to a rural area, or people just looking for a simpler, quieter life. There are also people who are investing in the land as a “bug out” zone, a place to disappear to if there is political chaos, civil unrest, natural disaster or other tumultuous events.”



About LandStruck.com

LandStruck.com is a site that sells parcels of land in the state of Tennessee. It has a large amount of land for sale, of every possible description.



For more information please visit http://www.LandStruck.com