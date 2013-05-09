Lane Roofing and Exteriors Becomes Leading Roof Contractor

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Lane Roofing and Exteriors, one of the leading roof contractors in Delaware offers a full range of roofing services, which includes added benefits for their customers. These services include roof repairs and restoration as well as roof tear offs and nail overs. The company provides all these services at very affordable and attractive costs which have established the company among the most popular roof contractors in Delaware.



The company maintains its aim to provide timely services, quality workmanship and competitive prices. Apart from offering windows installation in Delaware, the company also provides customer-centric services such as flat roof repairing. Some other services offered by the company includes repairing services for siding, exterior painting, metal roofing, commercial roofing and many more.



It also provides metal roofing in Wilmington. Metal roofs are great because they are light weight, durable and energy efficient. Hence, if properly designed, installed and maintained, metal roofs last 50+ years.



A representative of the company while talking about the window installation service said, “Construction knowledge in window installation will make your investment pay off by keeping unwanted outside from seeping through your new replacement windows.”



“If you reside in Wilmington, Newark or any other Delaware community, we have the experience in construction and window installation to do the job right. We also have extensive experience in West Chester, Downing town and all of Delaware County & Chester County,” he added further.



About Lane Roofing and Exteriors

Lane Roofing and Exteriors is a leading roofing company operating in Delaware. The company was among the first roofing companies specializing in window installation in Delaware. It is a family owned and operated business and was founded in the year 1994. The company has created a niche position for itself by providing timely and accurate services at very low costs. The company has been given an A+ rating by the prestigious BBB Business review which speaks scores about the credibility and trustworthiness of this service provider. The company also employs a team of professional estimators who specialize in providing a free estimate regarding the cost of the project which enables the customers to plan and prioritize their service requirements.



