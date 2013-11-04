Lane Roofing and Exteriors Ensures Superior Services of Metal Roofing in Delaware

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Undoubtedly one of the best roofing contractors in Delaware, Lane Roofing and Exteriors, hands down, offers superior services for metal roofing in Delaware. The company satisfies its clients by offering them the best metal roofing systems available, that easily reduces carbon footprints and reflect back the infrared portion of the Sun's rays.



A spokesperson for Lane backs up these claims by protecting their customer’s home or business with their superior Metal Roofing Systems, further coated with the advanced and ultra-reliable Kynar/Hylar coating. He states, “Kynar 500 is a PVDF resin which reflects between 25 to 97% of the heat, depending on the color of the roof – and making home cooler in the summers.”



Customers can simply contact the company to find out more about protecting the roof over them. Being the most reliable West Chester roofers, Lane Roofing and Exteriors also ensures the customers with a complete satisfactory deal including a lifetime warranty on the products for the original owners and limited transferable warranty for future owners.



About Lane Roofing and Exteriors

Lane Roofing and Exteriors is a leading roofing company located in Delaware. The company was among the first roofing companies specializing in all types of roofing systems in Delaware. It is a family owned and operated business and was founded in 1994. The company has created a niche position for itself by providing timely and accurate services at very low costs. The company has been given an A+ rating by the prestigious BBB Business review which speaks scores about the credibility and trustworthiness of this service provider. The company also employs a team of professional estimators, who specialize in providing a free estimate regarding the cost of the project which enables the customers to plan and prioritize their service requirements.



For more information, please visit: http://www.laneroofing.com



Contact:-

45A Germay Drive

Wilmington, DE 19804

Phone:

610-857-7905

302-442-7602