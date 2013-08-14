Lane Roofing and Exteriors Now Offers Best Metal Roofing in Delaware

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Lane Roofing and Exteriors, a renowned roofing contractor, now offers the best metal roofing in Delaware. The company aims at providing a full range of roofing services to the clients at affordable and attractive prices. Their metal roofs are great because they are light-weight, durable and energy efficient. In fact, if carefully installed and maintained , metal roofs last for over 50 years.



They offer best solutions for window installation & replacement windows in West Chester. A representative of the company while elaborating further stated, “Construction knowledge in window installation will make your investment pay off by keeping unwanted outside from seeping through your new replacement windows. If you reside in Wilmington, Newark or any other Delaware community, we have the experience in construction and window installation to do the job right. We also have extensive experience in West Chester, Downing town and all of Delaware County & Chester County.”



This company, being the most popular roofing contractors in Delaware, offers numerous repair services like roof repairs and restoration, roof tear offs and nail overs, repairing services for siding, exterior painting, metal roofing, commercial roofing and much more. They provide timely service, quality workmanship with competitive prices.



Apart from above, this West Chester Roofers installs, repairs, and maintains a variety of roofing systems including residential composition shingles, commercial built-up, tile, slate, and wood shingle roofing.



About Lane Roofing and Exteriors

Lane Roofing and Exteriors is a leading roofing company operating in Delaware. The company was among the first roofing companies specializing in window installation in Delaware, it is a family owned and operated business and was founded in the year 1994. The company has created a niche position for itself by providing timely and accurate services at very low costs. The company has been given an A+ rating by the prestigious BBB Business review which speaks scores about the credibility and trustworthiness of this service provider. The company also employs a team of professional estimators who specialize in providing a free estimate regarding the cost of the project which enables the customers to plan and prioritize their service requirements.



For more information, please visit: http://www.laneroofing.com



Contact:-

45A Germay Drive

Wilmington, DE 19804

Phone:

610-857-7905

302-442-7602