Lane Roofing and Exteriors Now Provides Roofing Solutions with Added Benefits

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Lane Roofing and Exteriors, one of the leading Delaware roofing companies now offers a full range of roofing services with added benefits to their customers. These services include roof repairs and restoration as well as roof tear offs and nail overs. The company provides these services at very affordable and attractive costs which has established the company among the most popular Delaware roofing contractors.



Some other services offered by the company include storm damage repair, installation of replacement windows, gutter installation, installation and repair of Certain Teed Vinyl Siding to name a few. Also, this West Chester roofing contractor installs, repairs, and maintains a variety of roofing systems including residential composition shingles, commercial built-up (flat), tile, slate, and wood shingle roofing. Lane Roofing is also one of the very few service providers specializing in installation of Energy Efficient Windows in Delaware which is highly popular among the customers due to the tax rebate of $1500.



Lane Roofing employs a team of dedicated, experienced and skilled experts who have decades of experience in installation and maintenance of residential roofing, siding, windows and gutters which has enabled the company in maintaining an almost perfect track record of executing projects on or before the assigned deadlines. The company also employs a team of professional estimators who specialize in providing a free estimate regarding the cost of the project which enables the customers to plan and prioritize their service requirements. The company also offers discount coupons to it's customers which they can download and print by visiting the company's website (www.laneroofing.com).



About Lane Roofing and Exteriors

Lane Roofing and Exteriors is a leading roofing company operating in Delaware. The company was among the first roofing companies specializing in window installation in Delaware, it is a family owned and operated business and was founded in the year 1994. The company has created a niche position for itself by providing timely and accurate services at very low costs. The company has been given an A+ rating by the prestigious BBB Business review which speaks scores about the credibility and trustworthiness of this service provider.