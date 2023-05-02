Lane Roofing Explains the Role of Gutters and Drainage Systems in Commercial Roofing

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2023 -- Lane Roofing, a family-owned company specializing in commercial roofing in New Castle, DE, wants commercial property owners to know that roofs themselves aren't the "be all, end all" of what protects a building from the elements. Proper gutters and drainage systems are also essential components that support the health and stability of commercial roofing systems, so they should never be overlooked.



Water can be extremely damaging to commercial flat roofs and many other types of commercial roofs. Gutters collect and redirect rainwater from the roof edge into the drainage system, which carries the water away from the building and back into the soil. This is important as standing water can lead to leaks, mold, mildew growth, and damage to the foundation.



Several different types of gutters and drainage systems are commonly used in commercial roofing, such as standard gutters, box gutters, built-in gutters, French drains, and grading and slope systems. Commercial building owners can help their roofs stay in good shape by learning more about the specifics of their particular buildings.



Along with caring for their commercial roofing in New Castle, DE, commercial property owners should also take time for gutter and drainage system maintenance. Good maintenance involves cleaning gutters and downspouts regularly, inspecting them for damage, checking for clogs, ensuring proper installation and pitch to prevent water pooling, and trimming back any trees or branches that may be causing obstructions.



Business owners can protect their investments in their roofs and prevent costly repairs by ensuring that gutter and drainage systems are properly installed and maintained. Lane Roofing provides prompt repair, replacement, and maintenance for commercial roofing systems, gutters, and drainage equipment. To learn more about the company or to request service, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



