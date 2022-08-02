Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explains Common Signs of a Commercial Roof Leak

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2022 -- Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a roofing company serving New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware counties, explains how property owners can look out for roof leaks affecting their commercial roofing in Landenberg, PA. It's all about watching for these key signs of hidden damage lurking under the surface.



Mold, moss, and mildew can indicate a roof leak. When mold grows, it indicates that an area is damp, which means mold on the roof can be a sign that there are cracks, holes, or weak spots. Standing water that sticks around on flat roofs is another red flag. After a rainstorm, puddles should evaporate quickly. If they don't, the roof may have a drainage problem leading to a leak.



Commercial property owners should also watch out for rising utility bills. Since commercial roofing acts to insulate buildings, a compromise to the roof's structure (such as a leak) can mean turning up the furnace or AC unit as controlling the building's climate becomes more and more ineffective.



One common roof leak symptom many people don't know about is poor insulation. If the building is draftier than usual or frequently seems to be the wrong temperature despite multiple adjustments, a leaky roof might be the source of this issue.



While shingle damage may seem like an aesthetic problem rather than a structural one, shingles are important to every roof's health. Missing, torn, or curling shingles can indicate roofing problems, and a roof leak is one of them. If damage to shingles on commercial roofing in Landenberg, PA, is spotted, these shingles should be promptly replaced.



The final danger sign for commercial building owners and managers to look out for is visible damage to the roof. Qualified roofers should immediately repair holes, cracks, and weakened or damaged support beams.



Whether owned or rented, commercial buildings are a significant monetary investment, so keeping out roof leaks is essential. Ignoring this critical maintenance task could result in time and money lost later down the line, so the sooner repairs are done, the better. To schedule a repair or to learn more about commercial roofing services that Lane Roofing & Exteriors provides, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



