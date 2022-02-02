Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explains the Commercial Roof Inspection Process

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Throughout decades of work on commercial roofing in New Castle, DE, and local communities, the Lane Roofing & Exteriors team has performed countless commercial roof inspections. Today, they share a look into the process and its importance.



It all starts with the interior. A commercial roofing inspector will examine the inside of the building to look for roof damage, which can manifest as anything from holes in the ceiling to water stains to wet insulation.



After this, the contractor will check the building's exterior walls to ensure the ceiling isn't causing any bowing or crushing. Then, it's time to head up to the roof. The whole roof is examined for missing shingles, damaged flashing, and other problems. Inspectors will also assess the roof for damage from animal activity, storms, or other issues.



The roof's structural health will also be calculated by synthesizing information gained during the inspection. Often, a core sample will be collected for further analysis. When the inspection process is complete, roofing contractors provide a detailed inspection report outlining the roof's health and recommending necessary improvements.



If it's been a long time since a building's last roof inspection, the roof might have hidden problems. It's best to schedule commercial roof inspections every year, so the roof lasts as long as possible.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



