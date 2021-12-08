Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explains the Difference Between Commercial Roof Restoration and Replacement

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Commercial roofing systems are designed to last 15 to 30 years if properly maintained. Whether their roofs are approaching this deadline or they simply look worse for wear, commercial property owners and managers may be wondering if they should upgrade their commercial roofing in Dover, DE. According to Lane Roofing & Exteriors, facility owners and managers have two options for updating their roofing: restoration or replacement.



While both roof restoration and replacement improve the appearance and structural integrity of the commercial roofing system, they are two very different processes. With roof restoration, the existing roofing materials are left in place. Broken tiles or shingles may be replaced, and the roof will be cleaned and given a waterproof coating. In contrast, roof replacement involves removing part or all of the existing roofing system and installing new materials.



Deciding between roof restoration and replacement has been stumping commercial building owners and managers for years. Fortunately, they can rely on the professionals' expertise to make an informed decision. Lane Roofing & Exteriors recommends commercial roof restoration for buildings with surface damage and minor aesthetic issues. If the damage is minimal, they may suggest restoration over replacement as a more budget-friendly solution and to enable the business to remain open while work is being done.



The commercial roofing company in Dover, DE, states roof replacement is ideal for buildings with structural damage on more than 25% of the roofing system, wet insulation, and recurring issues. Replacement is also recommended if the building owner wants to improve the appearance of the business or if they want to ensure the roofing system will last another few decades.



