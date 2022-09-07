Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explores the Benefits of Flat Rubber Roofs for Commercial Buildings

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a local company specializing in residential and commercial roofing in Dover, Delaware, knows a thing or two about the perks that EPDM roofing, also known as "rubber roofing," can provide for commercial buildings.



EPDM roofing has a low installation cost compared to many other types of roofing systems. Since EPDM roofing has a single-ply membrane, the installation time is shorter as well. That means business owners can get back to work sooner rather than later.



Another reason EPDM roofing is superior for commercial buildings is that it is low maintenance. Snow removal and gutter cleaning can easily be done over rubber roofing. There's no worrying about damaging asphalt shingles or wood shakes while clearing away snow and ice.



If EPDM roofing is damaged, the repair process is often more straightforward and less expensive than other types of roof repair. However, Lane Roofing does not recommend DIY repair for commercial roofing in Dover, Delaware, since it can pose a serious danger to even the handiest building owners or property managers.



Finally, EPDM roofing is eco-friendly as well as energy-efficient. During the hot spring and summer months, EPDM roofs reflect the sun away from commercial buildings, preventing the need to waste energy (and money) turning up the air conditioning.



All things considered, EPDM roofing is a great solution for commercial building owners with flat roof properties. To learn more about this roofing material, to schedule a roofing inspection, or to book a service, contact Lane Roofing & Exteriors online or visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



