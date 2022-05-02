Lane Roofing & Exteriors Explores the Pros and Cons of EPDM Roofing for Commercial Building Owners

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Commercial building owners looking for the best roofing materials have many options, but the choices can be confusing. Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a company specializing in residential and commercial roofing in Glen Mills, PA, and other local areas, recommends EPDM roofing. There are pros and cons to this specialized roofing material, which is made from a rubber compound (hence its nickname "rubber roofing").



EPDM roofing keeps buildings comfortable while saving property owners money. Since EPDM coating reflects away heat and keeps buildings cool, EPDM roofing is perfect for summer. The material also works in winter as heat from HVAC systems is prevented from escaping through the roof. Eco-friendliness is another pro of EPDM roofing. The materials involved are made from products that take less of a toll on the environment, and the roof's insulating properties reduce the need to use gas heat, electricity, and more.



EPDM roofing boasts advanced durability compared to many other materials on the market. A properly installed and well-maintained EPDM roof can last 20+ years; some even last up to 50 years. EPDM coating is also affordable at around $6 per square foot. In addition, the material is quite versatile, working with any roof size, shape, or situation, and the installation process is quick, reducing the need for building closure.



There are a few cons to EPDM roofing. It is not the most attractive-looking roofing material and may need to be modified if curb appeal matters when it comes to the roof of the building. In addition, while EPDM roofing is, in fact, affordable, EPDM roofing services can cost more upfront due to the skill involved in installing this state-of-the-art material. Some property owners may benefit from financing their purchase, and most people find the roof pays for itself over time.



Finally, some materials are incompatible with EPDM roofing. Before using any adhesives on the surface of an EPDM roof, property owners should consult roofing experts to make sure the rubber coating is not damaged.



Do the pros of EPDM outweigh the cons? It truly depends — everyone's situation is different. To learn more about EPDM roofing or to schedule a free estimate, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



