Lane Roofing & Exteriors Identifies the Most Common Commercial Roof Problems

Even though a commercial roofing system is projected to last anywhere from 15 to 20 years, that doesn't mean property owners and managers can sit back and not give a second thought to the roof. In fact, routine inspections can catch small problems early on and prevent severe damage to the roof and building. Lane Roofing & Exteriors explains which issues building owners and managers should be aware of regarding their commercial roof.



This company's commercial roofing experts in Aston, PA, know that the number one problem commercial roofs experience is water leaks. Moisture can seep under roofing materials and drip down into the building, causing water stains, mold, and mustiness. The longer the problem goes undetected, the more damage that is done. Suspected leaks after heavy rain, snow, or hail should be brought to the attention of professional roofing contractors for repairs. A commercial roof may also spring a leak after the material is punctured by someone inexperienced walking on the roof, the flashing is damaged, or the roof is improperly installed.



Another problem commercial property owners may have to deal with is ponding water on the roof. These puddles of water form when drains are blocked by leaves, animal nests, or debris. They may also form because of leaking HVAC units on the roof or inadequate pitch. If this standing water is not addressed, it will weaken the roofing system and shorten its lifespan.



In addition to roof leaks and ponding water, property owners and managers need to watch for signs of blow-offs. When the roofing materials have not been appropriately secured or when the membrane begins to shrink, a strong wind blowing across the roof can cause the layers of the roof to peel up and blow off the building entirely. These missing shingles or tiles leave the roof and structural integrity of the building at risk of costly damages.



The best way to protect a commercial roof is by regularly inspecting it and scheduling routine maintenance.



Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



