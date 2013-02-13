Lane Roofing & Exteriors Offer Energy Efficient Replacement Windows

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a well-known company provides the best quality replacement windows in Wilmington and other locations. It offers energy-efficient replacement windows which are guaranteed to save up to 40% on your energy bill. The company offers lifetime manufacturers guarantee on all parts and glass breakage. It employs factory trained installation crews to provide customers the best window replacement and installation services.



The experienced replacement window replacement installers seal each window so that customers get the maximum benefit of the window replacement investment. The company has rich experience in handling window replacement and installation with the help of installers who play an important part in the job.



Similarly, the experienced replacement window installers in Delaware County have worked with numerous builders throughout Delaware, Delaware County and Chester County to make sure that the installers understand exactly how to replace a window.



The company also offers best quality flat roofs in Wilmington at affordable prices with the help of trained and experienced professionals. For over 20 years, the company has offered its services to various kinds of roof structures.



Nevertheless, Lane Roofing offers a wide range of construction and maintenance services performed by experts who have decades of experience in residential roofing, siding, windows and gutters, etc. amongst others.



A spokesperson for the company says, “Whether it’s a new roof, re-roof, a minor repair, a thorough inspection, annual maintenance, or a custom roof you can depend on our expert crews to do the job right and on-time.”



About Lane Roofing & Exteriors

The company installs and repairs &maintains a variety of roofing systems including residential composition, shingles, commercial built-up (flat), tile, slate and wood shingle roofing. It installs Energy Efficient Windows that qualify for the Stimulus Tax credit. In addition to roof services, the company also fabricates and installs seamless aluminum gutters in O.G and straight-faced designs. The company aims to provide customers timely service, quality workmanship and competitive prices.



To learn more visit

Pennsylvania & Delaware

610-857-7905

302-442-7602or

Email us and we will get back to you within 24 hours! - info@laneroofing.com

45A Germay Drive

Wilmington, DE 19804