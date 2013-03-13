Lane Roofing & Exteriors Offers $700 on Windows Replacement

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Lane Roofing & Exteriors is offering $700 off on whole house windows replacement. It also provides window replacement as well as window installation services within a budget to clients and enables its customers opt for a free estimate.



Besides providing replacement of windows in Delaware or in other counties, the company also provides repairing services for flat roofs and ensures that best prices are charged for all the services it offers. There are no hidden charges and that is what is liked the most by clients.



Talking about its window installation service, a representative of the company said, “Construction knowledge in window installation will make your investment pay off by keeping unwanted outside from seeping through your new replacement windows”.



He also said, “If you reside in Wilmington, Newark or any other Delaware community, we have the experience in construction and window installation to do the job right. We also have extensive experience in West Chester, Downingtown and all of Delaware County & Chester County”.



The company maintains its three principles e.g. timely service, quality workmanship and competitive prices. Apart from offering replacement of windows in Wilmington, the company also provides customer-centric services such as flat roof repairing.



It repairs flat roofs in Wilmington. Additionally, it also provide repairing services for siding, exterior painting, metal roofing, commercial roofing and many more.



About Lane Roofing & Exteriors

Lane Roofing & Exteriors installs, repairs, and maintains a variety of roofing systems including residential composition shingles, commercial built-up (flat), tile, slate, and wood shingle roofing. It installs and repairs to quality Certainteed Vinyl Siding. It also installs Energy Efficient Windows the all qualify for the Stimulus Tax credit of up to $1500 in your pocket. In addition to roof services, the company also fabricates, and installs seamless aluminum gutters in O.G. (5" and 6" sizes), and straight-faced designs (5" only). Whether it’s a new roof, re-roof, a minor repair, a thorough inspection, annual maintenance, or a custom roof, customers can depend on the expert crews of the company to do the job right and on-time.



For more information, please visit http://www.laneroofing.com/