Lane Roofing & Exteriors Offers Tips to Prepare Commercial Roofs for Winter

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- The commercial roofing system is a building's first defense against strong wind, snow, and ice. If it's not ready to withstand freezing temperatures and harsh conditions, building owners and managers could be facing extensive damage and costly repairs before the winter season is over. Lane Roofing & Exteriors cautions facility executives to winterize their commercial roofing in Chadds Ford, PA, and the surrounding areas before the first snowfall.



The first step to maintaining a commercial roofing system before the winter season is to schedule a professional roof inspection. The roofing contractors can detect issues with the drainage systems, flashings, and roof membranes and determine if there are already signs of moisture infiltration. Once problems are identified, they should be fixed immediately to prolong the roofing system's life and avoid expensive emergency roof repairs.



In addition to scheduling roof inspections and repairs, facility managers are advised to develop a snow removal plan. Prompt removal of snow or ice can protect the roof's drains and membrane from damage. Faulty drains or roof membranes allow leaks to form and can cause structural damage to the commercial building.



Snow and ice are not the only causes for concern during the winter months. Debris, leaves, and branches on the roof can clog drains and allow water to pond. As part of their winterizing process, building owners and managers should routinely clean the roof's surface and gutters and trim any tree branches hanging over the roof.



Neglecting the roofing system during the fall season will result in a damaged, leaking roof, but timely maintenance can extend its life. That's why Lane Roofing & Exteriors encourages getting professional inspections and repairs before winter comes. For more information about their commercial roofing services in Chadds Ford, PA, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/ today.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.