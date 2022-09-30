Lane Roofing & Exteriors Provides Advice for Fall Commercial Roof Care

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- Lane Roofing, a team of roofers specializing in commercial roofing in Middletown, Delaware, warns commercial property owners that if they don't take time for roofing maintenance this fall, they may end up with more serious issues later down the line. Here's what experts recommend when it comes to commercial roof care this autumn:



Schedule a Roofing Inspection

A yearly roofing inspection keeps commercial roofs healthy. During the process, contractors check for any damage or excessive wear and tear. They will also recommend any repairs or replacements and provide a health update on their roof.



Remove Debris

Debris on commercial roofs can lead to unnecessary stress on the roofing system. Leaves, branches, dirt, and other litter should be cleaned at the beginning and end of the fall season. Regular cleaning prevents debris from freezing onto the roof or causing water damage later on.



Clean the Gutters

Heavy, gunked-up gutters weigh down roofing systems. Since gutters need to be clear for proper drainage, clogs can lead to mold, mildew, and other moisture-related issues. Just like debris removal, gutter cleaning should be done at the beginning and end of autumn.



Regularly Check for Damage

Even once a roofing inspection has been completed, commercial property owners should remain vigilant regarding damage. Some things to check for include leaks, water stains, mold, beam damage, holes, and signs of animal activity. If something doesn't look right, it's important to have it taken care of quickly.



Book Repair ASAP

If a commercial roof has been damaged, it needs prompt repair, or else property owners might find themselves paying twice the price later on. Whether commercial roofing in Middletown, Delaware, has been affected by a storm, mold & mildew, or just normal wear and tear, it's vital to get it fixed ASAP.



Using these tips, commercial property owners should have no trouble keeping their roofs in good shape for the upcoming year — and beyond.



Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



