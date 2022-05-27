Lane Roofing & Exteriors Shares How Long It Takes to Install Commercial Roofing

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- Waiting for a commercial roofing contractor to finish the job can be frustrating, especially when there isn't a projected timeline to check on. Lane Roofing & Exteriors, a Chester County-based company providing residential and commercial roofing in Pike Creek, DE, and other local communities, illuminates possible commercial roofing installation timelines.



Choosing certain commercial roofing materials may result in a longer installation process. On average, the installation times for different materials (not including old roof removal or alteration) clock in at five workdays for flat roofing, 12 worKdays for metal roofing, eight workdays for tile roofing, and a varied timeline for sloped roofing. Of course, square footage does make a difference in the amount of time installation will take.



The supply chain shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic can sometimes cause wait times for certain roofing materials to be longer than expected. Since supply chain problems are out of the control of commercial roofing companies, if the project is time-sensitive, it is best to communicate this to the roofers sooner rather than later so they can put in an order ASAP and get an idea of when materials might arrive.



Contractors need time to file for permits and meet other legal requirements, including a roofing inspection by a third party. In order to get an idea of when these might be finished, commercial building owners should communicate with the people in charge of the project and ask them to consult with municipal workers about an expected time frame.



When it comes to roofing installation, weather matters a lot. Sometimes, projects can be delayed due to thunderstorms, snow, extreme heat or cold, or another force of nature. While there are some times of year roofers might recommend replacing a commercial roof, there's no way to prevent the rain — and sometimes, it means that work will have to grind to a halt.



In general, the best way to understand the timeline for a commercial roofing project is to hire and regularly communicate with an experienced team who knows the commercial roofing industry.



