Lane Roofing & Exteriors Shares Tips for Extending the Life of Commercial Roofing

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2022 -- As installing a new commercial roof is a considerable investment for most business owners and property managers in Delaware, they must do everything they can to protect the roof's lifespan. Fortunately, Lane Roofing & Exteriors has provided four techniques property owners and managers can use to extend the life of their commercial roofing in Claymont, DE, and beyond.



It only takes a few months for leaves, branches, and debris to collect on a commercial roof. And it takes even less time for this accumulation of debris to cause irreparable damage. For this reason, building owners and managers should have the roof cleaned and the gutters cleared regularly. Keeping the roof free of leaves, dirt, and branches ensures water cannot pond and cause water damage or mold and mildew growth.



In addition to clearing debris from the roofing system, business owners and managers should have trees on the property trimmed on a regular basis. This is especially important for trees with branches hanging over the roof. If a storm breaks the branch, it could cause severe damage.



Roof damage can present itself in a number of ways, including cracked roof surfaces, damaged flashing, and water stains inside the building. The commercial roofing company in Claymont, DE, recommends business owners and property managers familiarize themselves with the signs of commercial roofing damage so that they know when to seek professional repair services. Timely repairs can prevent minor issues from escalating into expensive problems.



Unfortunately, several commercial roofing issues are not visible to an untrained eye. For this reason, property owners should schedule professional inspections at least twice a year and after any major storms. Roofing specialists can detect problems through routine inspections and maintenance before they require a full roof replacement.



