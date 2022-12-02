Lane Roofing Investigates How Snow & Ice Affect Commercial Roofing

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- Snow and ice can lead to big problems for commercial roofing in Middletown, Delaware, and other nearby areas. Lane Roofing, a family-owned company specializing in residential and commercial roofing, investigates a few of the most common issues that winter weather can cause.



Melting ice and snow bring mold and mildew, which can cause structural and health problems for commercial building owners. While one snowfall isn't likely to lead to a mold infestation, it's not uncommon for mold and mildew to begin growing if multiple snowfalls happen and are not cleared promptly.



Another issue winter weather can cause is drainage problems. Ice dams form when ridges of ice block a roof's drainage capabilities, and freezing temperatures can also affect gutters and downspouts.



The freeze-thaw cycle (ice freezing, then melting, then refreezing) is another condition that can damage roofing materials, especially if the cycle takes place over a short period. Lane Roofing advises that business owners look out for cracks and splitting on their commercial roofing in Middletown, Delaware, as a result of this issue.



Snow can get heavy, and as it piles up on flat roofs, it takes a toll on the structural integrity of the roofing materials. If snow isn't removed and begins to weigh down the roof enough, it could even cause a collapse. The best thing for commercial building owners and managers to do is to always schedule snow removal ASAP to keep the roof in good shape.



Winter weather definitely has its pitfalls, especially for commercial roofs. Staying informed about the many different problems that can occur due to cold weather can be helpful when staying on top of roof maintenance. If any of these issues are happening, contact Lane Roofing right away for service or visit them online at https://www.laneroofing.com/.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.