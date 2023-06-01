Lane Roofing Investigates the Most Common Flat Roof Problems

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- Lane Roofing, a team of renowned commercial roofers in Dover, DE, knows firsthand that flat roof problems can directly impact the functionality and longevity of commercial buildings — and some flat roof issues are more common than others.



One of the primary challenges encountered with flat roofs is ponding water. Due to their minimal slope, flat roofs are prone to water accumulation, especially after heavy rainfall or snow. If not adequately addressed, ponding water can lead to structural damage, compromised insulation, and the formation of leaks. Property owners and managers should schedule regular inspections to identify and rectify ponding water issues.



Another frequent problem that Lane's commercial roofers in Dover, DE, often see is membrane damage. Roofing membrane, usually made of materials like EPDM, PVC, or TPO, serves as the commercial roof's primary barrier against the elements. However, exposure to UV rays, rapidly changing temperatures, foot traffic, and more can lead to membrane deterioration, cracks, or punctures.



Roof leaks are another prevalent concern for flat roofs, particularly in older buildings. Even minor leaks can escalate into major problems that affect the building's structure and interior components, so it's best to schedule repairs ASAP if any signs of leaking occur.



Proper insulation and ventilation are also key to ensuring the optimal performance of flat roofs. Inadequate insulation can lead to energy loss, reduced indoor comfort, and condensation issues that can cause long-term damage.



Finally, extreme temperature shifts can cause problems for flat roofs. As temperatures fluctuate, roofing materials expand and contract, causing cracks and gaps. To prevent this problem, Lane Roofing suggests using roofing materials that are designed to withstand thermal cycling.



Flat roofs pose unique challenges that require expertise and experience to properly address. By being aware of the most common issues with flat roofs, business owners can take proactive steps to maintain their commercial roofing systems. To book service or to learn more about Lane Roofing, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



