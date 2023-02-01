Lane Roofing Provides Advice for Protecting Commercial Roof Membranes

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2023 -- Protecting commercial roofing in Middletown, DE , starts with taking good care of the roof membrane. Lane Roofing, a family-owned roofing company serving New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties, offers some advice for local commercial property owners.



The best way to care for a roof membrane is to learn more about the roofing materials used in its construction. Commercial property owners and managers that don't know much about their roofs should take some time to learn about the materials, techniques, and processes involved with their specific roofs so that they can stay up-to-date on changes over time.



In order to protect a roof from water damage, the membrane layer must be correctly installed. Watch out for signs that indicate otherwise, including sagging, unevenness, and unusual wear patterns over time.



If a leak occurs in commercial roofing in Middletown, DE , property owners must take action as soon as possible to prevent further damage to the sensitive interior layers. Property owners should regularly monitor their roofs for leaks and seek professional repair whenever something seems unusual.



Debris, such as tree branches, leaves, and other buildups, should always be removed from the roof as quickly as possible to protect the membrane layer. This will also prevent the possibility of excess weight on the roof, which can deal out even more damage.



Finally, commercial property managers and owners should never miss their yearly inspection appointments. During inspections, issues with the roof can be caught and addressed before things get out of control.



Protecting a roof's membrane can require a little extra work, but the added longevity is well worth the time. To learn more about commercial roof care or to schedule an inspection or repair appointment, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.



About Lane Roofing

Since 1994, family-owned company Lane Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing, siding, window, and gutter services in New Castle, Kent, Cecil, Chester, and Delaware Counties. They are committed to offering quality work on time and at affordable prices. By bringing professional knowledge to every job, Lane Roofing is a trusted provider of roofing, siding, and window maintenance, repairs, and replacements among residents and businesses in the area.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://www.laneroofing.com/.