Lane Roofing Reveals 6 Signs of Incorrect Commercial Roof Installation

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- Sometimes, it can be obvious when something isn't right with a roofing system. Other times, it takes some investigation to get to the bottom of a problem. Lane Roofing, a family-owned company specializing in commercial roofing in New Castle, Delaware, warns business owners to look out for these six signs of improper commercial roof installation.



An uneven roof surface can signify poor installation quality. While roofs can change over time, a visibly unbalanced or uneven roof — or "bubbling" and warping on the roof's surface — are big red flags.



Standing water on a flat roof (also called "ponding") frequently happens due to incorrect installation. If a flat roof isn't carefully installed, it can wind up with "low spots" or drainage problems that can lead to leaks and other issues later down the line.



When a new commercial roof is finished, it shouldn't have visibly missing or damaged shingles. If shingles are already missing from the get-go, it's time to find another team for commercial roofing in New Castle, Delaware.



Some installation mistakes are obvious. Be on the lookout for mismatched materials, gaps in gutters, excessive shingle overhang, and missing drip edges. While damage can lead to these problems, if they seem to appear without warning, the roof may have been installed incorrectly.



A roof's underlayment is an important component that protects it from the elements, so reputable commercial roofing contractors should be able to answer questions about the underlayment they use. Don't work with companies that don't use underlayment or buy the cheapest products they can find.



Commercial roofs are built to last at least ten years. A roof that keeps running into problems before the ten-year mark might have been installed incorrectly, especially if different kinds of issues keep cropping up.



