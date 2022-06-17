Lane Roofing Shares Tips for Protecting Commercial Roofing This Summer

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Commercial roofing in Glasgow, DE, is vulnerable to many different problems, even when snow and ice aren't coming down nonstop. It's important for commercial building owners to protect their roofing systems during the summer, too. Lane Roofing offers summer tips for commercial roof maintenance.



Checking the building's roof for problems is the first step. Business owners should check both inside and outside the building and be as thorough as possible. It's vital to check for "yellow flags" such as damage to siding, missing flashing, mold or mildew, water stains, and missing insulation. "Red flags" should also be noted, such as damaged support beams, sagging ceilings, and visible cracks and holes. Yellow flags indicate repair is needed soon, while red flags indicate emergency service is necessary and roofing contractors should be called immediately.



Cleaning out gutters is another important part of summer maintenance for commercial roofing. Clogged gutters can cause many roofing problems, including leaking, and can even pull on the roof's seams, damaging its structural integrity. This task should always be done with care or delegated to professionals because rooftop work poses significant fall risks for inexperienced DIYers.



The most vital thing commercial building owners can do this summer is to schedule an inspection by professional roofers. A team of roofing contractors can provide care advice and perform any necessary repairs, as well as recommend any replacement or re-coating. A yearly inspection is adequate for most commercial buildings, but buildings with roofing problems or roofs older than 20 years should book more frequent checkups.



