Key Market Players:



TransPerfect, Lionbridge, LanguageLine Solutions, RWS Holding and Other



Executive Summary



Language service industry provides all the translations for different types of businesses such as healthcare, legal, information technology, etc. With increase in globalization, many organization are aiming to expand to as many country. The major challenge during such expansions are the difference in communications. In order to connect to the local people, such organization require language translation provider.



There are many segments which falls under language service industry such as translations, editing for authors, language interpretation, language education, computer assisted translations, terminology extractions, language localization, software localization and machine translations. Also, language service providers are of different infrastructure, such as, freelancers (one who translates and edits and proofreads), Single-Language Vendor (offering a wide range of translation services into one language) and Multiple-Language Vendor (a company which offer a wide range of translation services into multiple languages, enabling its clients to concentrate all of their translation requests with one vendor)



There are many benefits when contracting with a small-scale language service provider such as comfort level by building a healthy relationship, translating capability, availability of subject matter experts, linguistic capabilities, etc. But for big organizations there are four major elements which are to be checked before finalizing the language service provider. These are operational security and reliability, interpreter quality, visibility and infrastructure.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



