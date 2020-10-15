Language Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : Euroscript, HP, Lionbridge, SDL

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Global Language Services Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



According to AMA, the Global Language Services market is expected to see growth rate of 5.8%.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Euroscript (United Kingdom), HP (United States), Lionbridge (United States), SDL (United Kingdom), Star AG (Switzerland), CLS Communication (Switzerland), Honyaku center (Japan), ManpowerGroup Solution (United States), RWS Moravia (Czech Republic), thebigword Group (United Kingdom) and Yamagata Intech (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are TransPerfect (United States), SDI Media (United States), Pactera Technology International (China) and Ubiqus (France).



Language service provides translation of written, electronic & multimedia material component to and from English language and native foreign language. Increasing number of trade and business activities has forced organisation to understand their customers' language, trends and culture in better way. This has led to the demand for language service providers across the world. Numerous language service providing companies provide a suite of services from document translation, website localization and multilingual court reporting to oral interpretation. As a result of growing demand from end-users, language service providers include many services in their offerings in the upcoming years.



Market Drivers

- Surging Technology Adoption to Enhance Language Translation Process Efficiency

- Increasing Demand for CAT Software to Translate from One Language to Another Language Using Translation Memory (TM)

- Rapid Growth of Webinars Videos Worldwide



Market Trend

- Increasing Usage of the Concept of Transcreation Tools to Interact with and Attract the Target Audience

- Growing Demand for Visual Translations and Localized Content

- Surging Adoption of Mobile Translation Services



Restraints

- Availability of Open Source Language Service Tools



Opportunities

- Increasing Tourism Industry in Developing Economies

- Surging Demand of Languages Services Corporate Organizations to Convey Visual and Audio Content



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness and Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing Economies



The Language Services market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Language Services Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Language Services Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Language Services Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Language Services Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Language Services Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Written Translation Services, Interpretation Services, Others), Application (Legal, Medical, Tourism & Travel, BFSI, Others))

5.1 Global Language Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Language Services Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Language Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Language Services Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Language Services Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.