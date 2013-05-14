Lankaentrepreneur.com Now Launches Marketplace and Classifieds

Vavuniya, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Lankaentrepreneur.com, the online Startup arena of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs now adds classified section. This new section will serve as a marketplace for the users and can be accessed with no additional cost.



The classified section will help users to search for listings related to various fields such as computer parts, mobile internet marketing, business marketing and more. An insider of the company says, “We were trying to include a classified section on our network since a long time so that it can serve as an easy-to-use marketplace for the users. We have recently launched this section and the best part is that we are providing this for free.”



Enthusify Buyer Protection secures the classified listings and it helps buyers cover their full purchase. Lankaentrepreneur.com makes sure that the users find the entire process of buying through the network simple and secured, informs a spokesperson of the company. He also reveals, “With Enthusify Buyer Protection you get complete coverage for your purchase. This also shows that we provide a reliable platform so that the users can make the most out of this marketplace.”



Sri Lankan entrepreneurs those who are looking to sell their products or services can also use this classified marketplace. They need to register with Lankaentrepreneur.com and make their items available for sale. As the website enjoys good network, maximum number of prospective buyers will take interest in those items and the selling process will be conducted fast as well, reveals the spokesperson.



“I follow the forums of Lankaentrepreneur.com since long time and I am very happy with their latest classified marketplace. It will help a wholesaler like me to put up the product listings and make widest possible prospects aware about that,” says Richard Clarke, a wholesaler of computer parts and accessories.



The classified section also includes some marketplace tools for the users’ benefit such as tracking orders, managing active and sold listings, check marketplace messages and more.



About Lankaentrepreneur.com

Lankaentrepreneur.com is a Sri Lankan entrepreneurs’ forum network owned by Sharanyan Sharma. He joined the network on January 2010 and made more than two thousand posts so far. For more details about the forum or its classified market, visit their website at http://www.lankaentrepreneur.com/.



