Lanyards Dominate Fall Fashion Trends

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Lanyards are an unexpected item gaining popularity among the back-to-school set as Toronto students look for easy and unique ways to express their style.



The lanyard -- reimaged from its beginning as the de facto accessory of conference-goers and first made more popular by a well-known American lingerie company -- offers students a way to keep ID cards close and secure while also showcasing individual taste.



The roots of the trend can be traced back to last season when purses were commonly accessorized with chains and trinkets hanging off them.



With the appetite for dangling trinkets whetted, manufacturers moved toward the lanyard, weaving it with a range of bright colours and adorning it with rhinestones.



Some fashionistas have taken to layering lanyards in the likeness of singers and rappers who wear several chains around their necks at once.



Others have fastened specialty pins and buttons to their lanyards, bartering with others about what pins are of value and can be traded.



The trend signals to manufacturers that teenagers are as hungry as ever for accessories that can be adapted and transformed in myriad ways to help them convey their individual style.



Companies have wasted no time in responding, as the reward for being able to capitalize on a trend among teens can be great.



At the same time, companies of every sort are keen to find new spaces in which to advertise.



As advertising crowds more and more surfaces and personal spaces, companies are not shy about creativity around how to promote awareness of their brands.



Some advertising companies would hope for nothing more than to be affiliated with the trend of custom lanyards in Toronto that saw their logo or brand worn by a teenager.



Consider that the United States is home to about 25 million teenagers who spend about $208 billion each year.



Reports suggest that 12-14 year olds have an average annual income of about $2,150, while 15-17 year olds have access to about $4,000 annually.



The majority of those teens are comfortable spending money on smaller items and accessories.



About 40% of girls ages 13-16 report spending money on more than 10 fashion items each year. More than 80% of girls identify shopping as a hobby or an activity in which they regularly participate.



Canadian manufacturers and designers are keen to harness the attention of this demographic and are having success doing so through the recent popularity of custom lanyards in Toronto



