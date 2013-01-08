Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Prior to committing to lose weight and to enjoy a future of better health, Diet Doc believes that one should be well informed of all weight loss options. Adjustable gastric banding, or lap band surgery, is performed under anesthesia by making several small incisions in the stomach in an effort to decrease the size of the stomach by limiting the amount of food that it is capable of holding. A device is wrapped around the upper part of the stomach to form a ring. A thin tube is attached to the ring which leads to an access port which will be left under the skin for future adjustments, recovery time lasting from 4-6 weeks typically. Patient will be instructed to consume only small amounts of liquid for the first 2 weeks following surgery and may slowly add solid foods which must be chewed very carefully to avoid nausea and vomiting. Among the risks associated with lap band surgery are infection, bleeding, blood clots, gallstones, anemia and osteoporosis. These potentially dangerous side effects are not altogether common, but they are present and must be considered before beginning a weight loss program.



In comparison to invasive, often risky and quite expensive lap band surgery, Diet Doc, the Nation’s leader in physician monitored, medical weight loss plans requires an extensive medical evaluation to ensure the health and safety of every participant. Each patient will consult with an in-house physician before any medication can be prescribed. When the patient is deemed a qualified candidate for prescription-only hCG, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists develop a personal diet plan for every patient. Prescription hCG will be dispensed to the patient and is available in injections, which is the preferred method due to more rapid weight loss results, sublingual tablets or oral drops. Prescription hCG, when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s patient specific diet plan, is proven to produce fast weight loss, with 97% of patients boasting results of up to 1 pound per day. Diet Doc’s physicians may complement the hCG diet with proprietary prescription weight loss pills or other in-house diet aids. Doc’s dedicated doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are passionate in their quest to help all Americans successfully lose excess fat to achieve a future of better health. Each professional is available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during, and after the initial fat has disappeared to ensure that each patient maintains a long term healthy weight balance. Diet Doc has been producing fast results with no serious side effects for over a decade. This is due to medically supervised weight loss and an intrinsically less-dangerous alternative to invasive gastric bypass or other weight loss surgeries.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



