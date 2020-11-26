New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Laparoscopic hand instruments market valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 16.52 USD Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Laparoscopy is a surgical and a diagnostic procedure, usually, it has only a minimal risk as a small cut is made, in which a thin tube is inserted which has a high-resolution camera, the camera is responsible for sending the images.



Devices used in laparoscopic surgeries are expensive, and absence of skilled surgeons are the primary restraint to the market. The rise in the demand for laparoscopic procedures, and effective results in further treatment, has boosted the market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Aesculap (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.) Medtronic plc



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Laparoscopic Hand Instruments market on the basis of raw material, end-users, application and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Rigid laparoscopes

Flexible laparoscopes



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Bariatric Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Pediatric Surgery



End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers



Regional Outlook of Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Laparoscopic Hand Instruments market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-New advancements in the instrumentation include sub-5 mm instruments, three-dimensional imaging, narrow-band imaging (NBI), and also articulated instruments. Smaller (mini-laparoscopy and percutaneous) instruments can provide equal outcomes for certain operations with less abdominal wall pain. Three-dimensional imaging 3D may be particularly helpful for learners in the laparoscopic atmosphere. NBI, (narrow-band imaging) may further pick up more endometriosis lesions but the as per clinical view a slight increase in sensitivity seems to be negligible over the existing conventional white light laparoscopy.



-Single-Site Laparoscopic surgery, natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery known as (NOTES), has been introduced. These new approaches assure to minimize the potential morbidities and maximize the cosmetic outcome for patients. The progression from laparoscopic approaches to NOTES in the United States includes the limitations prohibiting the widespread adoption of these new techniques.



-Laparoscopic surgery has revolutionized the form of surgery. It provides quality treatment to patients than the traditional "open" surgery. Members of the (UCLA) Department of Urology are collaborating with the UCLA Biomechanical Engineering Department to further advances in novel biological sensors, instruments, and surgical techniques for use in minimally invasive surgery...Continued



Key considerations of the Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Laparoscopic Hand Instruments industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



