The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is forecast to reach a value of USD 28.30 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has beenwitnessing high demand due to its increasing application in gastrointestinal, cardiac, gynaecological, orthopaedic, neurological, urologic surgeries. Growing occurrences of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement will drive the market demand during the forecast period.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market:
Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers
The growth in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a considerable growth factor for the laparoscopy devices market. The laparoscopy devices market is estimated to grow at a considerably high rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. A rise in geriatric population leads to an increase in the probability of the people suffering from various diseases, which leads to a rise in the market growth for laparoscopy and endoscopy devices. The rise in the number of hospitals and super-speciality clinics is also expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the rise in people suffering from lifestyle-related diseases will also boost market growth during the forecast period.
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laparoscopy Device
Endoscopy Device
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Urologic Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Key Objectives of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
Regional Outlook
The North American market holds a leading position and is expected to do so during the forecast period, owing to the significant growth of the technology sector in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in the number of super-speciality clinics in the region.
