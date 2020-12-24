Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market



The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is forecast to reach a value of USD 28.30 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has beenwitnessing high demand due to its increasing application in gastrointestinal, cardiac, gynaecological, orthopaedic, neurological, urologic surgeries. Growing occurrences of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement will drive the market demand during the forecast period.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/298



Prominent Players Profiled in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market:



Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.



Market Drivers



The growth in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a considerable growth factor for the laparoscopy devices market. The laparoscopy devices market is estimated to grow at a considerably high rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. A rise in geriatric population leads to an increase in the probability of the people suffering from various diseases, which leads to a rise in the market growth for laparoscopy and endoscopy devices. The rise in the number of hospitals and super-speciality clinics is also expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the rise in people suffering from lifestyle-related diseases will also boost market growth during the forecast period.



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/298



Key Objectives of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



Regional Outlook



The North American market holds a leading position and is expected to do so during the forecast period, owing to the significant growth of the technology sector in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in the number of super-speciality clinics in the region.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Bioremediation Market Projected To Be Worth USD 334.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.5% | Emergen Research



Cancer Imaging Systems Market To Reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size To Be USD 3019.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size To Be Worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market