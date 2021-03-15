Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Gastrointestinal (GI) cancer is the second leading cause of mortalities due to cancer and GI endoscopy. It is the most appropriate way for diagnosing the disease and hence boosting the laparoscopy endoscopy devices market demand.



The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.



Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.



Segmental Analysis



The global Laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Laparoscopy and endoscopy devices sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Device

Endoscopy Device



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Regional Segmentation;



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Radical Features of the Laparoscopy and endoscopy devices Market Report:



The report encompasses Laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Laparoscopy and endoscopy devices industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery



4.2.2.4. Technological advancement



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Low awareness of the product



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By Device Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Laparoscopy Device



5.1.2. Endoscopy Device



Chapter 6. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Gastrointestinal Surgery



6.1.2. Cardiac Surgery



6.1.3. Gynecology Surgery



6.1.4. Orthopedic Surgery



6.1.5. Urologic Surgery



6.1.6. Neurological Surgery



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospitals & Clinics



7.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



7.1.3. Others



