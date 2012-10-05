Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Laparoscopy Devices Market By Products, Application, Technology and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2012 - 2018", the global laparoscopy devices market was worth USD 6,968.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 13,152.9 million in 2018. Globally, the North America holds the highest market share and is expected to retain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2018. The laparoscopy devices market is driven by factors such as increasing availability of skilled surgeons, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing acceptance of laparoscopic procedures. Pediatric laparoscopy and technological advancements in the laparoscopy devices market is expected to provide future opportunities for the market.



Direct energy devices dominate the laparoscopy products market due to easy-to-operate features supported by rapid technological advancements. The direct energy laparoscopy devices market was valued at USD 2,154.6 million in 2011 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 4,744.2 million by 2018. The Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB) devices market exhibits the next most promising growth, accounting for a CAGR of 10.4% from 2012 to 2018.



The North America laparoscopy devices market accounted for the majority of the market share at 36% in 2011 primarily due to the high disposable income of consumers and the presence of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies in the region. The Asia Pacific region holds promising growth in the laparoscopy devices adoption. The laparoscopic procedures in the Asia Pacific region is performed at a relatively cheaper price that attracts a large number of consumers. The growing economies in the Latin American region will enable the region to increase its market share from 13% in 2011 to 15% in 2018.



Some of the key players in the laparoscopy devices market include Ethicon Endo Surgery, Olympus, Covidien, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Karl Storz, Aesculap and Commed.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of laparoscopy devices in the global scene. This research provides in-depth analysis of Laparoscopy device manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global Laparoscopy devices market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically-refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global laparoscopy devices market.



