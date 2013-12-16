Laparoscopy Devices Market by Products, Application, Technology and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force for the laparoscopy devices market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides an extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report segregates the laparoscopy devices industry in terms of products, applications and geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global laparoscopy devices market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



Browse full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/laparoscopic-devices-market.html



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



- Definition, estimates & forecast of laparoscopy devices market from 2012 to 2018

- Analysis of product segments for laparoscopy devices market with historical data and forecast

- Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the RoW regions based on segments of laparoscopy devices market

- Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of laparoscopy devices in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of laparoscopy devices manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global laparoscopy devices market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global laparoscopy devices market as below:



Laparoscopy Devices Market by Products

- Internal Closure Devices

- Direct energy devices

- Access Devices

- Hand Held Instruments

- Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB)

- Suction/irrigation Devices

- Insufflation devices

- Laparoscopes

- Female Sterilization Devices



Laparoscopy Devices by Application

- General surgical

- Bariatric

- Colorectal (Bowel resections)

- Urological

- Gynecological



Laparoscopy Devices Market by Technology

- Traditional Multiple Port Procedures

- Robot Assisted

- Manual Assisted

- Single Port Procedures

- Robot Assisted

- Manual Assisted



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In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regions. The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow laparoscopy device manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, medical companies and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about laparoscopy devices manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.



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